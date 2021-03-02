Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,231.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,204.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.