Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

