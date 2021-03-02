Particl Trading Up 2.2% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $20,810.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,771,667 coins and its circulating supply is 9,735,241 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

