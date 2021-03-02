Patron (PAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,788.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Patron has a market cap of $809,677.20 and approximately $6,788.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

