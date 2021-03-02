PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 39.8% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $122,620.18 and $63.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

