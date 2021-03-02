Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post $271.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

PAYC stock opened at $386.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

