Paytomat Reaches Market Capitalization of $192,623.05 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $192,623.05 and $1,295.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.32 or 0.00496302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00499659 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

