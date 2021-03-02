PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 18,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.