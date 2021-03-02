PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 18,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
