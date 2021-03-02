Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.31. 2,491,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,291,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $66,579 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

