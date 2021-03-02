Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 646.40 ($8.45).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 760.14 ($9.93). 2,868,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 738.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 628.49. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.