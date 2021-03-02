PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading Down 6.1%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 576,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,103,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.22.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

