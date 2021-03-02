Peerplays (PPY) Trading Up 56.9% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $100,217.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

