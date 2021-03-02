Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Penta has a market cap of $7.07 million and $322,421.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

