People s United Financial Inc. Buys 5,523 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 324,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 402,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,105,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

