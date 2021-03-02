People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 621,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,767,000 after buying an additional 346,409 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 299,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

