People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,389 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. 345,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

