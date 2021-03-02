People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

NYSE:TGT traded down $9.85 on Tuesday, reaching $176.24. 443,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

