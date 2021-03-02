People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 367,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

