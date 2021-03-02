People s United Financial Inc. Has $48.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $48,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 950,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.