People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 9,072 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 293,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 392,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

