People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.57. 75,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The firm has a market cap of $420.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

