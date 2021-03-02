People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 313,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 415,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. The stock has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

