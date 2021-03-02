People s United Financial Inc. Sells 7,011 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

