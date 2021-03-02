People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. 107,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

