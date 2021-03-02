People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586,499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.29% of People’s United Financial worth $180,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

