pEOS Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $860,181.50 and approximately $47.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

