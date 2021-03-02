PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

