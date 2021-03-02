Perpetual Protocol Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00011139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $117.56 million and $2.22 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00496488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00074582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00502730 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

