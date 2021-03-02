Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,529 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $92,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 59,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.