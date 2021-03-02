PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 90,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,210. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

