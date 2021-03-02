PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of GHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 90,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,210. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
