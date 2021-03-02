PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,210. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

