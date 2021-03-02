PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,210. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
