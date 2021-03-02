PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
ISD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.