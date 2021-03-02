PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

ISD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

