PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the January 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,551. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

