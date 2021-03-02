Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Update

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Pharos Energy stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

