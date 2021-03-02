Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Update

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Pharos Energy stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
