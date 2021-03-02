Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

