PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0502 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $87,666.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.