Phoneum (PHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,952.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $173,579.96 and $8,952.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.