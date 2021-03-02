PIBBLE Market Cap Reaches $26.68 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and $273,807.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

