PIBBLE (PIB) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $26.26 million and $170,510.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

