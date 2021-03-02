Pickle Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.14 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $14.14 million and $5.14 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $10.76 or 0.00022494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,340,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,153 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

