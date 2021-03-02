PieDAO DOUGH v2 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $291,853.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $291,853.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00496844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00506962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,267,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

