Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.81 and last traded at $80.78. 1,489,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,268,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

