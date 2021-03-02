Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $136,466.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00821841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.