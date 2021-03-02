Pillar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,339.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $101,339.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

