PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PZC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.