PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PZC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.