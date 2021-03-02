Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.28% of Pinduoduo worth $4,507,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, hitting $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 1.60.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.