Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $175.12 and last traded at $175.52. Approximately 5,279,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,985,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

