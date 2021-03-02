Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,278 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $76,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,306,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,670,113 shares of company stock valued at $122,473,289.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

