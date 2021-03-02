Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

PXD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

