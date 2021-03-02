Piper Sandler Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $252.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

